¥17 million worth of cannabis seized from greengrocer

The Hiroshima District Public Prosecutor’s Office revealed this week it has indicted a 33-year-old Hiroshima man on charges of violating the Cannabis Control Law after 3.3 kg of cannabis worth roughly ¥17 million was allegedly discovered in his possession.

The indictment was filed Dec. 15 and comes after narcotics officers with the Chugoku-Shikoku Regional Bureau of Health and Welfare arrested Hiroki Shintaku, from the city’s Minami Ward, in October on suspicion of possessing and cultivating cannabis.

According to the narcotics control officers, Shintaku, who says he is a greengrocer, was found growing a total of 47 cannabis plants at his house and apartment, and was in possession of cannabis in both dried and resin form.

He is alleged to have initially admitted he smoked pot and gave it to acquaintances. But when questioned by prosecutors, he refused to talk, officials said.

After being tipped off in October, officers searched his house and apartment and found four box-shaped covered spaces where cannabis was being grown using grow lights.