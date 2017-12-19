Foreign Minister Taro Kono discusses ‘comfort women’ and North Korea with South Korea counterpart

Visiting South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Tuesday in Tokyo for a three-hour talk, discussing sensitive bilateral issues involving the 2015 landmark agreement on “comfort women,” Japanese officials said.

Comfort women refer to those forced to work at Japanese military brothels before and during World War II. The meeting took place days before a task force under South Korean President Moon Jae-in is expected to reveal its report of a review the 2015 bilateral agreement, which Tokyo has long demanded Seoul maintain and quickly implement.

Under the 2015 deal, the countries agreed to settle all diplomatic issues involving the comfort women “finally and irreversibly,” but speculation has been rife that the task force may urge Moon to revoke it or to try to re-open negotiations.

According to the Yonhap news agency, Kang told reporters at Haneda airport shortly before Tuesday’s meeting that she planned to tell Kono that the conclusions of the independent task force may not necessarily correspond with Seoul’s stance.

Later in the day, a senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, indicated that Kang delivered that message to Kono during the meeting.

“There are difficult issues between the two countries, but we have agreed to properly manage them and promote the Japan-South Korean relationship based on a future-oriented viewpoint,” Kono told reporters after the meeting.

According to Kono, Kang also explained the task force’s discussion over the 2015 agreement, but he declined to go into any specific details.

On Monday, the major South Korean newspaper JoongAng Daily quoted a South Korean diplomatic source as saying that Seoul plans to decide what actions it will take on the comfort women issue “in one or two months” to avoid impacting key diplomatic events including those involving the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, which will take place Feb. 9 — 25 in South Korea.

The task force is expected to submit its report as early as Dec. 27.

The paper also quoted another South Korean government source as saying that Seoul will take “a two-track approach,” separating security and economic cooperation with historical disputes — at least for the time being.

Kono and Kang spent about half of the three-hour talk discussing issues related to North Korea, with the rest devoted to the Japan-South Korean relationship, including resolving the comfort women issue, according to the senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official.

Kono said he and Kang agreed that the two countries should “firmly keep putting pressure” on North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile development programs.

“We’d like to continue close cooperation between Japan and South Korea, and that between Japan, South Korea and the United States” in dealing with the North Korean threat, Kono said.

The two also agreed that China can play a greater role in dealing with North Korean military threats, Kono said.

“We have agreed that a trilateral summit meeting of Japan, South Korea and China should be held as soon as possible,” Kono said.

Kang came to Tokyo on Tuesday on a two-day trip to the country, the first visit by a South Korean foreign minister to Japan since June 2015.

Later Tuesday, Kang paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

During the 20-minute meeting, Abe called it “important” to steadily implement the 2015 agreement, while Kang said Seoul will make efforts to build “a future-oriented” bilateral relationship, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.