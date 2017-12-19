LDP panel eyes extended nightlife hours to boost Japan’s economy

A group within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed boosting consumer spending by extending the operations of entertainment and cultural facilities, as well as train and bus services, deeper into the night.

The group, chaired by lawmaker Takeo Kawamura, sees annual economic effects worth some ¥5 trillion from such measures

But it remains uncertain whether the proposal will be realized amid likely concerns over public safety and long working hours.

The proposal includes raising the number of entertainment and cultural events held late at night, taking into account opinions of visitors from abroad that night life in Japan is boring.

The group called for increasing tour programs using traditional tourism resources, including fireworks events and yakatabune (roofed pleasure boats), as well as promoting light-up events at major tourist attractions.

Also proposed is the introduction of a system allowing people to go to work late on Monday mornings so that people can enjoy night life on Sunday evenings.

According to the panel, London enjoys annual economic benefits of about ¥4 trillion from nighttime entertainment.