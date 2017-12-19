Osaka’s Universal Studios Japan tops 2 million foreign visitors for 2017

The number of nonresident foreign visitors to Universal Studios Japan in Osaka reached 2 million on Tuesday, according to operator USJ Co.

The figure has doubled since reaching 1 million in 2014.

Attraction areas the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Minion Park were popular among tourists from Asia, including China. The latter opened this year.

The theme park’s original attractions that are not available elsewhere apparently met demand from foreign guests hoping to enjoy experience-oriented stays in Japan, an expert said.