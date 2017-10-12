New study finds ring around dwarf planet, challenging scientists’ understanding of celestial bodies

Move over, Saturn! Scientists have found a ring around an unassuming mini-planet in our solar system, debunking the theory that these only develop around giant planets.

The planet, dubbed Haumea, orbits the sun far beyond Neptune — the eighth and furthest recognized “full” planet in our star system since Pluto was downgraded to dwarf status in 2006.

About 8 billion kilometers (5 billion miles) from the sun, Haumea spins rapidly and has a flattened, cigar-like shape.

It takes 285 years to circle the sun.

Named after the Hawaiian goddess of childbirth, it is among a handful of known dwarf planets beyond the orbit of Neptune. So-called giant planets — Saturn, Uranus and Jupiter — all have rings.

“Our discovery proves that there is a lot more diversity and imagination in our solar system than we had thought,” said study co-author Bruno Sicardy of the Paris Observatory.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

A ring system had previously been discovered around a centaur dubbed Chariklo. Centaurs, which have unstable orbits, are considered large comets, not planets, which means this is the first observation of a ring around a dwarf planet.

The new discovery came when Sicardy and a team predicted that Haumea would cross in front of a specific star, from Earth’s perspective, on January 21 this year.

They trained 12 telescopes at 10 different laboratories on the spot, and were able to measure many of the physical characteristics of the little-known planet, which was discovered in 2004.

Scientists can infer much about a planet’s density and size by how much light it blocks as it moves in front of a star.

In Haumea’s case, they found it sported a dense, Saturn-like ring some 70 kilometers wide, made of frozen particles.

The planet has two moons.