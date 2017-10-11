Three-way battle set for 72 percent of Lower House constituencies

Three major political coalitions are set to clash in 208 of the 289 single-seat electoral districts in the House of Representatives election on Oct. 22.

The three are the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, the conservative alliance of Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s Kibo no To (Party of Hope) and Nippon Ishin no Kai, and a liberal camp formed by the Japanese Communist Party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Social Democratic Party.

The split of the major opposition Democratic Party, which led to some members joining Kibo no To and others to create the CDP, has polarized opposition forces into conservative and liberal camps, a move that might divide anti-Abe voters.

Lower House election candidacies were accepted on Tuesday, marking the start of the official campaign period.

The LDP-led coalition put up candidates in 286 constituencies. The camp representing the JCP, CDP and SDP is fielding unified candidates in 234 constituencies.

The JCP withdrew candidates in 67 constituencies, including the No. 5 electoral district of Saitama Prefecture where Yukio Edano, head of the DP splinter party, will run for a seat.

Tokyo-based Kibo no To and Osaka-based Nippon Ishin no Kai reached a deal to avoid competing against each other in their respective home turfs. But their candidates will vie for 24 constituencies, mainly in the Kanto and Kansai regions excluding Tokyo and Osaka.

The LDP-led coalition, Kibo no To and Edano’s party are pitted against each other in 39 constituencies.

Meanwhile, some leading opposition politicians, such as former DP head Katsuya Okada and Liberal Party leader Ichiro Ozawa, declared independent candidacies.

The number of unaffiliated candidates that joined the race reached 73, up from 45 in the previous Lower House election in 2014.