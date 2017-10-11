Japan retail chains offer day care services to woo housewives amid labor shortage

Convenience store and restaurant operators have set up day care facilities in an effort to recruit more housewives to make up for a labor shortage.

Seven-Eleven Japan Co. recently opened two nursery schools for employees — one in Tokyo’s Ota Ward and the other in Hiroshima Prefecture. Both areas have long waiting lists for child care facilities.

The Tokyo site is housed on the second floor of a Seven-Eleven convenience store.

“I’ve found a day care spot for my daughter and a workplace — at one place. It’s helpful,” said a 32-year-old housewife in Ota Ward, who attended the opening ceremony of the nursery school with her 3-year-old.

The company plans to discuss whether to establish more such nursery schools after looking at how the two facilities are used, officials said.

Zensho Holdings Co., the operator of the Sukiya chain of gyūdon (beef-on-rice bowls) restaurants, currently runs two nursery schools in Ibaraki Prefecture.

Convenience store operator FamilyMart Co. started a new recruiting campaign in September in which the company’s president gave housewives a briefing on job opportunities at the chain.

The session, which took place in Saitama Prefecture, was the company’s first of its kind. It will be followed by more such meetings in other locations.

FamilyMart, a unit of FamilyMart Uny Holdings Co., aims to double the number of housewives who work part time at the chain to 100,000.

McDonald’s Holdings Co. has provided housewives with opportunities to work at about 2,900 outlets across Japan on a trial basis.

Yakult Honsha Co., which produces and sells Yakult lactic acid beverage products, is suffering a lack of “Yakult Lady” delivery personnel, consisting mainly of housewives, due to an outflow to other industries.

The company is using the internet to solicit job applications in addition to its more conventional method of using fliers. It is also highlighting 1,200 child care facilities it operates across the nation.