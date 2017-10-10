Tokyo Olympic stadium worker’s suicide recognized as being related to overwork

Labor standards authorities have recognized that the suicide of a man helping to build the new National Stadium in Tokyo was induced by long work hours, a lawyer for his family said Tuesday.

Tokyo’s Shinjuku Labor Standards Inspection Office made the decision Friday, less than three months after the bereaved family of the 23-year-old man filed for the recognition.

The man killed himself in March. He was an employee of a subcontractor taking part in the project to build the stadium, set to be the main venue of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The speedy decision “reflects authorities’ consideration of the social impact of the case and is meaningful,” the lawyer, Hiroshi Kawahito, told a news conference.

“We strongly urge the prime contractor, the Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and other parties concerned not to repeat such a tragedy,” Kawahito said.

Kawahito said the worker joined the subcontractor Sanshin Corp. in April 2016. He was involved in ground-improvement work at the site since December.

The inspection office determined that his long overtime hours, totaling 190 hours and 18 minutes in the month before his suicide, caused him to develop mental illness.

“We are relieved to see our son’s hard work recognized,” his parents said in a statement. “We sincerely hope that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be held safely.”

Sanshin said the company “is deeply remorseful and will make every effort to improve its work environment.”