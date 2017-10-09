Former abductee Hasuike urges Abe to visit North Korea to discuss abduction issue

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe should visit North Korea in an attempt to resolve the reclusive country’s kidnappings of Japanese nationals decades ago, former abduction victim Kaoru Hasuike has said in a recent interview ahead of the 15th anniversary of his return home later this month.

Hasuike, now 60, and his wife, Yukiko, 61, were abducted to North Korea from the beach in the city of Kashiwazaki, Niigata Prefecture, in July 1978.

At a historic summit in Pyongyang in September 2002 between Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi and North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, the North Korean side admitted to kidnapping Japanese nationals.

The couple and three other abduction victims returned to Japan on Oct. 15 of that year. Hasuike now works as associate professor at Niigata Sangyo University in Kashiwazaki.

“Japan’s prime minister needs to visit North Korea again,” Hasuike said.

He said he is leading a new, meaningful life after returning from his 24 years of tough life in North Korea, and added that he hopes all remaining abduction victims will eventually be bought back to Japan.

Hasuike said that the current situation does not allow dialogue with North Korea as the international community has been increasing pressure on the country.

Still, he said, “North Korea will face a stalemate at some point, so the time will come for the country to consider dialogue.”

Hasuike requested the Japanese government promote diplomacy by taking advantage of the Pyongyang Declaration, signed by Koizumi and Kim during the landmark bilateral summit.

The document called for a comprehensive solution to the issues of North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, as well as the abduction issue, to pave the way for the two countries to normalize their relations.

If the abduction issue is resolved, it will become possible to show to North Korea a vision that the country can achieve diplomatic normalization with Japan and receive economic assistance from Tokyo based on the 2002 Pyongyang Declaration, according to Hasuike.

As a bargaining chip, it will be possible for Japan to propose mediating between the United States and North Korea, and providing Pyongyang with infrastructure technology that cannot be converted for military development, Hasuike said, adding that North Korea may consider reaping “diplomatic achievements” next year, which marks the 70th anniversary of its founding.

Hasuike hailed U.S. President Donald Trump’s reference to Megumi Yokota, who was abducted to North Korea in 1977 when she was 13 years old, during his address to the U.N. General Assembly in New York last month.

Trump’s remarks “will have very good effects and could lead to positive developments in the future,” Hasuike said.

In the address, Trump said, “We know it (North Korea) kidnapped a sweet 13-year-old Japanese girl from a beach in her own country to enslave her as a language tutor for North Korea’s spies.”

Hasuike said that China, an ally of North Korea, “is expected to play a decisive role in either persuading the country or applying pressure on it.”