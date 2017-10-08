Seiji Maehara rules out run as Kibo no To prime ministerial candidate

Seiji Maehara, president of the embattled opposition Democratic Party, has ruled out a run as a prime ministerial candidate for Kibo no To (Party of Hope) in parliamentary votes scheduled to take place after the Oct. 22 Lower House election.

Maehara said on a TV program Saturday that he has already informed Kibo no To leader and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike of his intention not to throw his hat into the ring to become her party’s designated prime ministerial candidate.

At a meeting Thursday, Koike declined Maehara’s request for her to run in the Lower House election while the two reaffirmed their parties’ cooperation in the battle to topple the government of Prime Minister Shinzo, who serves concurrently as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

On the TV program, however, Maehara said that Koike should run in the general election and name herself as Kibo no To’s prime ministerial pick. Under law, the prime minister must be a member of the Diet.

The DP, which has seen a plunge in public support and an exodus of many party members, has decided not to field candidates under its banner in the Lower House election, instead calling on members running in the election to obtain Kibo no To’s endorsement.

Last Tuesday, Kibo no To released its initial list of 192 candidates, including 110 DP members, in the election for the 465-seat Lower House.

Official campaigning for the election is set to kick off Tuesday.