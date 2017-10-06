Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly passes ordinance against passive smoking aimed at protecting children

The Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly on Thursday approved an ordinance aimed at protecting children from inhaling secondhand cigarette smoke in homes and other places.

The ordinance, cosponsored by Tomin First (Tokyoites First), Komeito and the Democratic Party, was approved by a majority vote in a plenary assembly session.

The measure, a first by a local government in Japan that obliges citizens to make efforts to ban smoking on private property, is largely nonbinding and will come into force next April.

Although the ordinance does not include punishment for violators, Tokyo’s effort may exert influence on other prefectures and municipalities.

Stating that protecting children under 18 years old from passive smoking is a duty for all Tokyo residents, the ordinance urges people not to smoke in homes, cars and other areas where there are children. It also calls on people to try to prevent children from inhaling secondhand smoke in locations such as parks and around schools and hospitals.

The Liberal Democratic Party opposed the ordinance, saying that the assembly needs to have careful and adequate discussions before deciding to regulate private spaces.

Separately, the metropolitan government plans to submit a draft ordinance to the assembly within the current fiscal year, calling for a ban on indoor smoking in eating establishments and punishment for violators. This is in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The health ministry decided in September to shelved its call for banning smoking in restaurants in its long-term policy on cancer control following pressure from the ruling LDP.

The draft will also stipulate a ban on smoking in places such as public offices and university buildings as well as on the premises of elementary, junior high and high schools and hospitals.

The metropolitan government hopes to put the ordinance into effect before September 2019, when the Rugby World Cup is scheduled to be held here.