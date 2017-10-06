Man, 32, admits torching Ibaraki flat with wife, kids inside; six found dead

Six people were found dead after a fire engulfed an apartment in Ibaraki Prefecture early Friday morning, and a 32-year-old man who claimed to have deliberately started the blaze turned himself in to police.

The fire was extinguished at around 5:50 a.m. about an hour after it started at the three-story building in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture. While the bodies of four boys and a woman were found at the site, a girl was confirmed dead after being taken to a hospital, firefighters said.

According to the police, the bodies are believed to be those of the man’s wife, his two 3-year-old sons, a 4-year-old son, a 6-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter. The six have been unreachable since the fire. They were living in the unit where the fire started, the police said.

The man, who claims to be a company employee, turned himself in at a police station in Hitachi, saying, “I set fire to my house,” according to the police. The man, who suffered some burns, said that his wife and five children were at home at the time, the police said.