Multiple victims hospitalized after shooting in Las Vegas

Police swarmed the Las Vegas strip late Sunday following reports of multiple shots fired near the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, police and U.S. media reported.

Gunshot victims were being transported to hospitals after a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Several people, including a police officer had been shot at a nearby outdoor concert, the Las Vegas Sun newspaper reported.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen confirmed the Las Vegas hospital was taking in “several” people with gunshot wounds. She didn’t have any more immediate information.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter.

Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez said deputies were heading to the scene.

No further information was immediately known.