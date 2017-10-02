Nissan will recall 1.2 million cars in Japan amid safety inspection scandal

Nissan Motor Co. said Monday it is recalling about 1.2 million cars in Japan that did not meet domestic rules on final safety inspections.

“I sincerely apologize. This should not have happened,” Nissan President Hiroto Saikawa told a news conference held at the company’s headquarters in Yokohama, adding that he estimates the cost related to the recall at about ¥25 billion.

The announcement came after Nissan’s shares slumped in Tokyo on reports that tests were performed by staff who were not certified to check the vehicles to government standards. Shares fell by more than 5 percent in early trade before ending the day down 2.69 percent at ¥1,084.5.

The company did not elaborate on why the inspections did not meet requirements.

“A team that includes an independent third party is currently investigating the causes and measures to prevent recurrence,” the company said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Nissan launched a revamped Leaf electric vehicle, but its delivery to some customers will be delayed also due to the improper inspections carried out at all of its six domestic assembly factories.

Nissan’s Oppama plant in Kanagawa Prefecture, a production base for new Leaf vehicles, was among the factories where the flawed inspections were conducted.

The carmaker said it can sell the new model produced on Sept. 19 and later as scheduled, as it corrected the faulty inspection method following instruction from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

But it will suspend sales of cars produced earlier, delaying the new model’s delivery to some customers, the automaker said.