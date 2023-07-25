Naoya "The Monster" Inoue dethroned WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton of the United States with an eighth-round technical knockout Tuesday in Tokyo.

Inoue took a dominant first step toward his goal of becoming the world's first boxer to sweep four championship belts in two weight divisions following last December's completion of the bantamweight sweep.

Marlon Tapales of the Philippines, currently holding the WBA and IBF super bantamweight titles, watched the Inoue-Fulton fight from the ringside at Ariake Arena.