Juzo Itami’s 1985 film “Tampopo” has long been hailed as a one-of-a-kind cult classic, and its cultural influence now stretches across five continents, reflected in the names of Japanese restaurants around the world.
Dining establishments specializing in noodles and other Japanese fare continue to pay homage to the original “ramen Western,” 40 years after its release.
Tanpopo Ramen in Auckland, New Zealand, is a case in point. The restaurant opened in 2005 and is currently owned by Masanori Umeno, who hails from Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture.
