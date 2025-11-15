In Ginza, glamor is ostentatious. Tokyo’s premier shopping district is a shrine to conspicuous consumption, a neighborhood where even the gaudy facades of designer apparel or high-end jewelry shops seem in competition with each other — for your money, yes, but also your attention.
Perhaps that’s what makes Ginza’s newest hotel a worthwhile addition to the neighborhood: Amid so much extravagance, Fufu Tokyo treats luxury as a treasure to be savored privately.
Opening Nov. 16, Fufu Tokyo is the latest branch of the Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture-based “small luxury resort” chain that offers a contemporized presentation of a traditional ryokan experience. With the exception of a Kyoto property located a few blocks from the ancient capital’s Heian Shrine, the Fufu brand’s six other hotels occupy pastoral locales including Hakone (Kanagawa Prefecture), Fuji-Kawaguchiko (Yamanashi Prefecture) and Nikko (Tochigi Prefecture), with an oceanside resort on the southern Kanto island of Jogashima set to open in spring next year.
