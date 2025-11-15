Plump, cheerful figures carrying sacks brimming with treasures appear in folktales around the world. In the West, it’s Santa Claus who delivers presents to those who have been good, while in Japan, Daikokuten rewards the earnest and deserving with wealth and good fortune from his fukubukuro, or “lucky bag.”

In Japan, there’s a culinary equivalent to the lucky bag: the age-fukubukuro — pouches of abura-age (fried tofu) simmered in a soy-tinged broth and stuffed with food.