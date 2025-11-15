Plump, cheerful figures carrying sacks brimming with treasures appear in folktales around the world. In the West, it’s Santa Claus who delivers presents to those who have been good, while in Japan, Daikokuten rewards the earnest and deserving with wealth and good fortune from his fukubukuro, or “lucky bag.”
In Japan, there’s a culinary equivalent to the lucky bag: the age-fukubukuro — pouches of abura-age (fried tofu) simmered in a soy-tinged broth and stuffed with food.
Age-fukubukuro can be enjoyed on their own or added to nabemono (cook-at-the-table hot pot casseroles). They also make a welcome addition to oden for those looking for nonfish alternatives. For those seeking vegetarian or vegan options, age-fukubukuro can be stuffed with a wide variety of vegetables and then simmered in a veggie broth. For this recipe, I’ve chosen to stuff my age-fukubukuro with ground chicken and vegetables.
