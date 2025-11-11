Around 50 participants gathered at Takeshigero Minokichi restaurant in Kyoto last month for the biennial Sake Samurai Summit, where industry experts, including several from abroad, had one thing in their cups and one thing on their minds: the future of sake.

Organized by the Japan Sake Brewers Association Junior Council, the closed-door event followed the inauguration of the council's newly appointed “Sake Samurai,” a title given to members of the trade who have shown exceptional dedication to promoting the traditional drink. This year’s recipients came from Taiwan and Australia.

WIth the theme “Sake, Spirit and Strategy,” the summit reflected how the story of sake is no longer confined to Japan but increasingly shaped by a growing global community inspired by it.