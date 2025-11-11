As I close my eyes, a slow crescendo of sensations cascades into an assault on the senses. Flashes of light filter through my eyelids while a cacophony of sounds synchronized to tactile bursts envelops me from head to toe. At times, it feels like I’m floating, submerged, while someone gently drubs my body to sounds like the flutter of a wind chime.

This was my experience with the Synesthesia X1 , a chair-like device with intense full-body haptics that looks like something out of “The Matrix” films. It’s at once an art installation, brainwave research tool and therapy machine put together by a collective of innovators — least of all Tetsuya Mizuguchi, CEO of the game studio Enhance.