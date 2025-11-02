With a sophisticated, aromatic profile of Japanese citrus, white flowers and rice, the Junmai Ginjo 2019 from Noto Peninsula’s revered sake brewer Naohiko Noguchi revives the senses, offering a moment of elevated clarity at 40,000 feet, high above the clouds.

Exclusive to All Nippon Airways (ANA) and available in the airline’s first and business classes, the exquisite sake exemplifies the type of gourmet rivalry playing out between top carriers on routes to Japan.

Amid the backdrop of Japan's record-breaking tourism recovery — according to the Japan National Tourism Organization, there were 31.65 million visitors in the first nine months of 2025, representing a 17.7% year-on-year increase — carriers in the region are investing heavily in food and beverage programs to pamper and win over more high-value flyers.