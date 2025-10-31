The newest addition to Tokyo’s growing stable of luxury accommodations is a place of firsts.

Opened Oct. 23, the JW Marriott Tokyo is the brand’s first hotel in the Japanese capital. Located in the new Takanawa Gateway City complex connected to the eponymous train station, rates start at around ¥125,000 for a standard room and go all the way up to ¥2 million for the Presidential Suite (before service charge and tax), clearly establishing the property as a luxury experience. There’s even an exclusive executive lounge offering five curated food and beverage presentations a day.

While so-called Mindful Rooms are a staple of the JW brand, with unique design, amenities and services tailored to guests’ wellbeing, the Tokyo property is also the brand’s first to feature a whole Mindful Floor — a concentration of nine Mindful Rooms plus the hotel’s spa, fitness center, steam bath, sauna and a pool. (While the latter facilities are already up and running, the Mindful Rooms will be available from early December.)