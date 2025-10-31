The Tokyo edition of renowned American wine critic James Suckling’s Great Wines World event returns Nov. 5 after making its debut last year. The event will be held at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo.

Curated by Suckling, a globally influential figure in the world of wine, Great Wines World showcases more than 260 wines rated 92 points and above, from 150 of the world’s top producers across 35 regions. Under Suckling’s 100-point scale, a wine with more than 90 points is considered “outstanding.”

The first edition of Great Wines World was held in Hong Kong in 2014. Since then, it has taken place in cities such as San Francisco, New York and Bangkok. Last year’s inaugural Tokyo edition sold out.