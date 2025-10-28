One of the most beloved Japanese comfort foods, oyakodon is a rice bowl dish that is topped with tender pieces of chicken and a moist omelet. Its name translates to “parent and child bowl,” a reference to its chicken-and-egg combination.

Most home cooks will say that oyakodon , while seemingly simple, can be a little tricky to get right — the desired loose texture of the omelet, which almost slides around the bowl, can be difficult to achieve if you stir the eggs.

The recipe below takes oyakodon — or more specifically, its chicken-and-egg component — and turns it into a fuss-free sandwich, which you can assemble in just two minutes. The omelet is a two-ingredient (eggs and mayonnaise) microwaveable dish, an idea I picked up from Spanish American chef Jose Andres.