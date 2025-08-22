ラインやってる？ (Rain yatteru?, Do you [use] Line?) ラインを交換しましょう！(Rain o kōkan shimashō!, Let’s exchange Line contacts!)

With more than a reported 95 million active users, the messaging app Line is by far the most popular for texting with others in Japan. I don’t just use it for friends and family, I share my Line information with the students I teach. They’ll often use it to send notifications such as, 電車が遅れています。あと10分で着きます (Densha ga okurete-imasu. Ato juppun de tsukimasu, The train is delayed. I’ll arrive in 10 minutes) or 先生、寝坊してしまいました。遅刻します (Sensei, nebō shite shimaimashita. Chikoku shimasu, Teacher, I overslept. I will be late). I find this form of communication convenient when I have no time to check my email on a computer.

The service is so widespread that it’s inevitable you will be asked by your 同僚 (dōryō, work colleagues) to swap contact information or join a 職場ライングループ (shokuba Rain gurūpu, workplace Line group), and this is where things can get tricky.