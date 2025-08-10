The sliding glass doors of the Fukagawa Distillery open onto a shoebox-size tasting room with immaculate white walls anchored by a curved white counter. Test tubes, beakers and bottles of Fukagawa Distillery's seasonal gins, each bearing a vividly colored label, line the shelves. Through a window behind the eight-seater bar, a gleaming copper-and-glass still takes pride of place in a room of steel tanks. The space feels both futuristic and nostalgic — part steampunk-spaceship, part alchemist’s laboratory.
Tucked in a residential corner of Koto Ward’s Kiyosumi-Shirakawa, a Tokyo neighborhood better known for art galleries and coffee shops than spirits, Fukagawa Distillery represents a creative, entrepreneurial spirit in Tokyo’s drink scene.
The distillery was established by glassmaker Kouki Sekiya and bartender Kouta Kobayashi in 2023.
