Halfway up the winding road from Okinawa’s coast into the rugged, mountainous interior of the northern Motobu Peninsula, you might rightfully wonder if this is actually the right way to Japan’s newest theme park.

For much of the way from the city of Nago, one of just a pair of two-lane roads lead north through this seldom touristed stretch of the main island of Japan’s southernmost prefecture. The roadside flora will block your view of all but your immediate surroundings, and unlike the common approaches to the country’s other premier amusement parks, there will be little signage, themed decor or other indications that you’re on the correct route.

But then you’ll crest a hill and see something curious poking above the subtropical treetops: the craning neck and crested head of a brachiosaur — the herald of Junglia.