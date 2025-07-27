In the sleepy neighborhood of Omachi in southeast Kamakura, a small, unmarked building that sits a fork in the road has drawn a queue of 15 people, hinting at its new tenant. What was once a corner koban police box is now Pide, a tiny Turkish-Nordic bakery.

Run by baker Burcu Alkurt, 34, and her husband and business partner, Aziz Firat, 36, Pide specializes in sourdough, which comes in shokupan (milk bread loaf) and the round pain de campagne (French country bread) shapes. Their surfaces are flaky and crispy, and their crumb is soft and airy with no trace of briny bite.

The shop is named after the Turkish flatbread that Alkurt’s father used to bring home when she was growing up in The Hague.