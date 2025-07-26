Two men, katana in hand and yet barely moving, are locked in a cinematic standoff, a calm before the storm reminiscent of a classic Akira Kurosawa film. Long seconds pass before one suddenly darts forward. His opponent, triggered like a chemical reaction, moves to meet him. Both draw their swords from their hoop-like sheaths — a shuffle, a slash and the clash is over in an instant.

On July 12 at the Sumida City Gymnasium in eastern Tokyo, the eighth annual Hogyokukai championship took place with an estimated 500 participants and visitors in attendance. Men, women and children dressed in loose hakama trousers and gi uniforms watched, stretched and meditated before it came their turn to step into the red and blue square arena, katana — not sharp steel but thick, padded and flexible sparring blades — at the ready. Referees sat at each corner of the arena, and a fifth, Hogyokukai swordsmanship school grand master Takeda Hogkyoku, 62, declared the start of each bout, gliding around the combatants to cover hard-to-see angles.

Two swordsmen, having observed the strict bowing etiquette that opens each duel, stand opposite each other as Hogyoku commences the bout with a shout: “Hajime! (Begin!).”