A recent poll conducted by Gakken Educational reported that 81% of 937 parents and guardians of elementary school children had concerns about 夏休み中の過ごし方や学習の進め方 (natsuyasumi-chū no sugoshikata ya gakushū no susumekata, how to manage time and learning during the summer holidays).

According to the report, 41% of respondents said their top concern was that 夏の間は学習習慣が乱れてしまう (natsu no aida wa gakushū shūkan ga midarete shimau, study habits are disrupted during summer).

良い習慣 (Ii shūkan, Good habits) are difficult to build, but they fade easily. Without healthy 食習慣 (shoku shūkan, eating habits) and 運動習慣 (undō shūkan, exercise habits), the risk of 生活習慣病 (seikatsu shūkan-byō, lifestyle-related diseases) increases. For Japanese parents, managing their children’s 学習習慣 (gakushū shūkan, study habits) is also a worry.