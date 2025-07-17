At the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 awards ceremony held at Wynn Palace in Macau on Tuesday night, Japan had six bars listed among the top 50 spots.

Tokyo had four bars on the list: Bar Benfiddich earned 9th position (a drop from its 5th spot last year), Virtu ranked No. 18 (a slip from its previously held 11th place) and new entries Punch Room Tokyo and Bar Libre landed at No. 36 and No. 49, respectively.

Kumamoto’s Yakoboku, a minimalist bar specializing in seasonal cocktails, made its debut at No. 25, while Nara’s Lamp Bar reentered the list at No. 46 (it previously ranked No. 55).