Leaves shimmer in shades of verdant green. Sunlight reflected from a rippling creek dances up a tree trunk. Birds chirp, bullfrogs croak and earthy scents of plants and soil fill the air.
A visit to a forest soothes our senses. But researchers say that volatile organic compounds released from the trees, whose concentration peaks from June through August in Japan, can do a lot more to make us healthier.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.