Japan walked away with four restaurants among the top 50 spots at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 awards ceremony held at Lingotto Fiere exhibition center in Turin, Italy, on Thursday night.
In Tokyo, French restaurant Sezanne earned the No. 7 spot, climbing eight places from its previous position of No. 15 in 2024, while Narisawa returned to the top 50 club at No. 21 after being ranked at 56 last year. Florilege, which previously ranked No. 21, fell to No. 36.
Modern French eatery La Cime in Osaka also fared well, jumping from No. 66 to No. 44 in this year’s rankings.
