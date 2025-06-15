On a Sunday evening, Frank Sinatra’s voice floats from hidden speakers as four strangers gather around a curved green marble bar. The coruscating glow from the gold-lined, domed ceiling lends the scene a cinematic allure — but this isn’t a film set.

This is Canes & Tales, the moody speakeasy perched on the 28th floor of the newly opened Waldorf Astoria Osaka in the city’s Umekita neighborhood.

Designed by acclaimed architect Andre Fu, the bar’s interior draws inspiration from Art Deco architecture and reflects Fu’s signature style: theatrical yet refined. Guests enter through an unmarked green door into a narrow corridor lined with emerald wallpaper patterned with playful animal-shaped cane motifs. Inside, the space is defined by gemstone tones and seductive textures: velvet-upholstered chairs, brass-accented lighting and a softly illuminated bar.