The first time Kazutaka Ozawa tasted Champagne, he was just a child. Sitting in a French restaurant surrounded by family and laughter, he was drawn to the aroma from the glass: delicate, floral and something close to magic.
It would take years before he entered the world of wine professionally, but that early memory left an imprint. Wine had become a synecdoche for great memories — time spent with loved ones over great food.
Now, more than two decades into his career, Ozawa is one of Japan’s most respected sommeliers. At Tokyo’s two-Michelin-starred Crony, the modern French restaurant he co-owns with chef Michihiro Haruta, his thoughtful, intuitive pairings form the backbone of the dining experience. For his stellar work, he was recognized as Asia’s Best Sommelier at this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards.
