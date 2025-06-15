The first time Kazutaka Ozawa tasted Champagne, he was just a child. Sitting in a French restaurant surrounded by family and laughter, he was drawn to the aroma from the glass: delicate, floral and something close to magic.

It would take years before he entered the world of wine professionally, but that early memory left an imprint. Wine had become a synecdoche for great memories — time spent with loved ones over great food.