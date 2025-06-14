Set within a maze of streets in sleepy Tonosho, a large bug-eyed creature painted on a building corner points out directions to confused pedestrians. The odd beast Michi-shirubei doesn’t always get it right, but he means well.

The yōkai, a creation of artist Chubei Yagyu, is one of about 900 folk spirit artworks collected at the Yokai Art Museum on Seto Inland Sea’s Shodoshima in Kagawa Prefecture. Yagyu, the museum’s director and a yōkai artist from the island, and his team run an open competition for sculptures of original, contemporary yōkai. The submissions from Japan as well as an increasing number from abroad are exhibited across four spaces that make up the museum. Last year, they were compiled into the book “Pop Yokai: Contemporary Character Art of Japan.”