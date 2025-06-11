There was a time when the sound of plastic balls clacking through the park meant Japan’s older generation was getting its daily dose of gateball — a croquet-adjacent sport that peaked in the 1990s with nearly 2 million players. These days? Not so much. The Japan Gateball Union is down to just 35,000 registered members from a peak of 680,000.

There are a few reasons for the decline: hierarchical team structures, personal politics within the community and the activity’s general reputation — gateball is now seen as being one step away from a shuffleboard tournament on a cruise ship.