The subtly sweet Saroma scallops, which are also delicious raw, derive their name from Lake Saroma located in Okhotsk subprefecture in northeastern Hokkaido. From a fisherman friend, I learned that the lake’s semi-saline conditions served as the perfect nursery for the baby mollusks, which are later laboriously moved to the open ocean to mature.

In summer, I usually enjoy Saroma scallops with a splash of shoyu and a dollop of Hokkaido butter after grilling them on the half-shell over an open flame. Over time, I also developed my own recipe for the mollusks by borrowing from the classic Western dish of Oysters Kilpatrick, in which Worcestershire sauce is mixed with lemon to top the oysters.

In my version, I replace the oysters with scallops and top them with a mix of light soy sauce and tangy Japanese-style black vinegar. Like its Western counterpart, it is topped with butter and bacon bits and grilled.