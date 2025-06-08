I’m lounging on a curved green couch in Igniv Bangkok when the first crystalline platters appear, bearing the “snacks” to open our meal. My first morsel, I’m instructed, should be the bite-size kadaifi (filo pastry) roll offering a satisfying crispiness that gives way to a delicate morsel of Phuket lobster enhanced with citrus. Next, like an Easter gift, an eggshell filled with a creamy mix of Bergkase (Swiss mountain cheese) and Gruyere with enoki mushroom.

A series of starters pairs Thai-grown asparagus with daikon and tarragon, and langoustine tofu with a light sweet corn broth. Main courses see rose-pink chunks of lamb from Italy arrive alongside a lemon-accented pea croquette in a vibrant pea sauce and a dish of soft eggplant bathing in a rich mole with Trang pepper from southern Thailand. A Dutch rhubarb matching the richness of truffes schnitte, a kind of chocolate tart made with Thai chocolate, is one of the sweet treats rounding off my dinner.

This eclectic culinary experience is offered by Igniv Bangkok’s new spring menu. The restaurant, which now boasts its fourth year of holding a Michelin star, is the first Asian outpost of the acclaimed original, which opened in 2015 in Switzerland's Grand Resort Bad Ragaz. The man behind the brand is Swiss celebrity chef Andreas Caminada, who is known for his pioneering approach to creative contemporary Swiss cuisine and promoting the idea of a “fine dining sharing experience” in a casual environment where guests are welcome to swap stilettos for sneakers to tuck into top-tier cuisine.