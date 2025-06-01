Some recipe crossovers feel inevitable.

When I was interviewing Kiera Wright-Ruiz for her recent cookbook, “ My (Half) Latinx Kitchen ,” I got a little obsessed with a few of her dishes. One in particular was her kimchi, chorizo and cheddar empanadas, the savory crescent-shaped pastries that can be filled with, well, just about anything. They are often fried but can also be baked. Although these turnovers vary in size, they resemble large, golden gyōza dumplings.

It is this likeness that inspired this recipe, which is an empanada in size and texture but with a classic gyōza filling. Most gyōza have about 10 grams of filling, while empanadas tend to pack around 70 grams. Gyōza are made with unleavened dough, but empanadas are made with baking powder, which gives them a light, pastry-like texture.