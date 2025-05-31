Against the stunning backdrop of Miyama, Kyoto Prefecture, a location famed for its traditional thatched-roof houses, the Minka Preservation Society will host a two-day event focused on heritage architecture and thoughtful approaches to renovating kominka (traditional wooden houses).

On June 7 and 8, the nonprofit Minka Preservation Society will hold the second iteration of its MinkaMeets@Miyama event, bringing together experts and enthusiasts to discuss the future of minka (literally, “people’s house”). As the number of Japan’s akiya (abandoned houses) rises, many are falling into disrepair, but the Minka Preservation Society is dedicated to generating awareness for these beautiful, historic buildings.