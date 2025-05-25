A quintessential fish that is in season now is madai or simply tai (red sea bream) that is highly prized as a luxury fish and served on festive occasions, such as birthdays, weddings and New Year holidays.

One of the tastiest ways to enjoy tai is as taimeshi, sea bream with rice. Originating as a fishermen's meal in Ehime Prefecture in Shikoku, taimeshi is now a staple in Japan and at its most popular when fresh tai is available.

Every part of the fish is prized for its refined umami and delicate flavor, which is why it is often served grilled whole and sprinkled with salt. Even when it's cut up and filleted, none of the fish is wasted: The ara (bones left after filleting) and head are used for making dashi.