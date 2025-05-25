Whether you’re cycling, canoeing, strolling, golfing or simply resting your eyes on the unaccustomed sight of open space and an actual horizon, Futako-Tamagawa has long been one of Tokyo’s best escape hatches. Now there’s an extra reason to direct your feet to that sunny side of the city.

Or, actually, four reasons in one. The Tamagawa Takashimaya department store is marking a major refurbishment, and its focal point is a new food court that brings together some of the most dynamic independent restaurateurs in town.

Here, under one spacious, stylish, well-curated roof, you will find South Asian curries; coffee, pastries and Southeast Asian noodles; smash burgers and craft beer; and the latest outpost of the city’s most popular purveyor of New York-style pizza.