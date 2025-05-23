Translating manga might seem like a dream job — until the フレーミング (furēmingu, “flaming” or online abuse) starts.

Professional translators for such manga titles as “One Piece” and “My Hero Academia” have faced major harassment for their decisions. These highly publicized online feuds can get pretty fierce, especially when identity politics get involved. In one such highly publicized case involving the manga “I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl,” a cross-dressing character in the Japanese original was rendered as a trans woman in English. In this world, nuance is everything and peace is rare.

And that’s before you even get to the truly hard part: the Japanese language itself. From grammatical ambiguity to context-dependent particles that defy logic and Western equivalents, translating manga isn’t just a job — it’s a balancing act between fidelity, clarity and, sometimes, not getting yelled at online.