Finding some conversational Japanese terms a bit cryptic? Here are some common words popping up in conversation and online:
- ガチ (gachi): This adjective/adverb comes from ガチンコ勝負 (gachinko shōbu), a real head-on fight: あの映画はガチで怖い (Ano eiga wa gachi de kowai, That movie is legit bone-chilling)
- エモい (emoi): Derived from “emotional,” this adjective captures a touching, nostalgic feeling: エモい写真が撮れた (emoi shasin ga toreta, I took a moody photo)
- よき (yoki): Simply meaning 良い (yoi, good) with a nostalgic nuance, it pops up frequently in customer reviews: 使いやすくてよき (Tsukai yasukute yoki, Easy to use and nice)
- えぐい (egui): Just like herbs have えぐみ (egumi, acid or bitter taste), this is opted for when something is harshly outstanding: ビジュアルえぐい (Bijuaru egui, Insanely looking good)
- 秒で (byō de): The adverb highlights how fast something has happened in a 秒 (byō, second): 美味しすぎて秒で食べた (Oishisugite byō de tabeta, [It] was so delicious that I ate in no time)
- ギリ (giri): Shortened from ギリギリ (giri-giri, just barely), this adverb is frequently used in close-call situations: その時間ならギリ大丈夫 (sono jikan nara giri daijōbu, I should make it just in the nick of time) and 試験にギリ受かった (shiken ni giri ukatta, I passed the exam by the skin of my teeth)
- 〜キャンセル界隈 (~kyanseru kaiwai): 界隈 (Kaiwai) suggests “vicinity,” but can refer to a “community” online. You may have heard it in reference to the Toyoko Kids, who self-identify as 界隈民 (kawai-min, people in the community), in English it might be easier to translate as "team." The hash tag #風呂キャンセル界隈 (Furo kyanseru kaiwai, team “cancel baths”), used for those who were too tired to have their nightly wash, inspired many other virtual squads, like 人づきあいキャンセル界隈 (hito-zukiai kyanseru kaiwai, team “cancel socializing”).
