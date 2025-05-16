In any language, there’s a gap between the 教科書に載っているフレーズ (kyōkasho ni notte-iru furēzu, phrases found in textbooks) and 実際に使われている表現 (jissai ni tsukawarete-iru hyōgen, the expressions actually used).

This gap may discourage Japanese learners from utilizing what they've learned in real-life situations, but sometimes it’s necessary to get over any jitters and just step up and ask questions at your local 店 (mise, shops), デパート (depāto, department stores) and 飲食店 (inshokuten, restaurants) to buy what you really want.

Let’s look at the following polite conversation at a cafe between a customer, Noah, and a 店員 (ten’in) — which is a word that can refer to both shop staff and servers in Japanese. Noah asks some questions when ordering and being served: