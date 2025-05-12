In a small salon in Tokyo’s Nakaochiai neighborhood, Mitsunobu Onoda wields his scissors with meticulous precision, the same way he has for the past 47 years.

His cozy salon, Miyu Hair Studio, is filled with vintage photographs and elegant mirrors, reflecting a time gone by. Videos of his work, shared by his daughter, Kaori Onoda, on social media, capture the nostalgic elegance of hairstyles from the Showa Era (1926-1989): voluminous curls, sculpted waves, textured layers and sleek updos.

These retro looks have sparked the interest of a younger generation, gaining traction on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. One reel featuring Onoda’s work has already garnered over 580,000 views — an indication of the growing fascination with vintage Japanese beauty.