In a move to expand its global influence, China’s e-commerce giant Meituan held the awards ceremony for its prestigious Black Pearl Restaurant Guide overseas for the first time.

Hosted at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre on April 25, the awards ceremony showcased the winners of the guide’s 2025 edition while using the city-state’s reputation as a vibrant food hub to promote Chinese cuisine on the world stage and foster greater cross-cultural exchange.

The event attracted a strong turnout of some of Asia’s top chefs, such as Julien Royer of Odette (Singapore), Chan Yan Tak of Lung King Heen (Hong Kong), and Thomas and Mathias Suhring of Suhring (Bangkok).