U.S. President Donald Trump once said “tariff” was his favorite word. In Japanese, “tariff” translates to 関税 (kanzei, import tax), a word you’ve likely heard more often in the news.

Coupled with Japan’s lingering 米不足 (kome-busoku, rice shortage), 関税 negotiations are now moving toward a broader acceptance of 輸入米 (yunyūmai, imported rice), specifically from the United States.