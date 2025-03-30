Sachiyo Harada was walking down Paris’ Avenue de l'Opera when a young girl saw her, smiled and exclaimed, "Ah! You're the onigiri (rice ball) girl!”

Harada was born in Hokkaido, but after 20 years of living and working in Tokyo, she was in need of a break. Her business of designing kimonos as a freelancer and making bags under her own brand was a success, but the work and travel of attending international fashion shows, including multiple visits to Paris Fashion Week, had led to burnout. In need of a reset, at the age of 38 Harada moved to Paris in 2003 for a sabbatical and what she calls her “second chance at life” in the City of Light.

Taking a moment to collect herself on the Avenue de l’Opera, Harada realized that the year before she had made classic onigiri and miso soup for staff at a fashion show in the city, and the young girl was the daughter of one of the attendees.